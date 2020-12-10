Delta Charter's Lady Storm soccer team advanced to the championship game of the Copa Acadiana Tournament in Lafayette Friday and Saturday before falling to Grace Christian to finish second in the prestigious tournament.
"We only had 11 players, so we barely had enough to play," said Delta Charter soccer coach Christal McGlothin. "The girls did a great job. We played bigger schools with a lot more players. Our girls were exhausted by the end of the tournament, but they did a great job. It was a good experience for us."
Delta Charter defeated Opelousas Friday 3-1.
Olivia Lancaster, Lily McCarty and Ally Crofford each scored for the Lady Storm.
Delta Charter defeated Leesville 4-1 in its first game on Saturday.
Lancaster, Sydney Sharp, McCarty and Cailey Geogheganeach scored for Delta Charter.
In its second game Saturday, Delta Charter tied St. Martinville 1-1.
Lancaster scored Delta Charter's lone goal.
In the championship game, the Storm fell to Grace Christian 4-0.
The Delta Charter boys went 0-3, falling to Westminster 2-0; Rapides 4-0 and Sam Houston 2-0.
"We're still a work in process because some of the boys just finished football," McGlothin said.
Delta Charter girls host Wossman at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The boys will play Peabody after the girls game.
On Friday, Delta Charter's girls host Franklin Parish at 5:30 p.m. Delta Charter boys host West Ouachita after the girls game.
Delta Charter hosts Tioga on Tuesday in boys and girls matches beginning at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.