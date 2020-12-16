Delta Charter’s girls basketball team held Epps to two points in the second and third quarters on its way to a 52-20 win over the Lady Panthers Friday in Ferriday.
The Lady Storm led 19-8 after one period and 30-10 at halftime.
Shyvlie Blaney, having played goal for the Delta Charter soccer team after the basketball game, and Tiara Jefferson scored 18 points each for Delta Charter.
Chyann Lee added seven points.
“That was a good win for us,” said Delta Charter girls coach Ronald Ellis. “They girls came out focused. We’re starting to get more girls contributing. They are really coming more.”
Delta Charter’s boys defeated Epps 59-49.
“We could have won by a bigger margin, but I wanted all 13 players to play,” said Delta Charter head coach Geary Crawford. “They had one of the best one-on-one players we’ll see all year long.”
Trace Miller led Delta Charter with 18 points. Jestin Garrison added 11 and Thess Baker eight.
Delta Charter was scheduled to host Block Tuesday, but that game was canceled because Block is under quarantine.
Delta Charter’s girls host Family Community Christian School Thursday.
The Delta Charter boys are under quarantine because of a positive test for a Storm player.
