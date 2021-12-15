Delta Charter split a pair of soccer games against Tioga here Friday.
The Lady Storm defeated 4A Tioga 3-1.
Chloe Smith scored a goal and had an assist in the contest.
Cailey Geohegan and Sydney Sharp also scored goals.
“We struggled in the back defensively tonight, but our midfielders and forwards did an amazing job,” said Lady Storm head coach Christal McGlothin. “They created shots and executed them. Tioga’s goalkeeper was pretty good, so we couldn’t just shoot right at her. Everything we worked on in practice, they implemented perfectly. They connected passes so well and that’s something we usually struggle with. Tioga has a pretty good team. I had Jaci (McFarland) met their best player in the middle of the field and that helped shut her down. Jaci did a great job with that assignment.”
Tioga was 6-0-2 before Friday.
“They were ranked No. 2 in their division,” McGlothin said. “I believe that says a lot for my girls. I can’t forget about Addie Johnson, our Goalkeeper. She had an outstanding game. She had over 15 saves tonight. Addie was a huge part of our success.”
Delta Charter’s boys fell to Tioga 3-1.
Delta Charter’s girls blanked Bolton 8-0 Monday.
“Our bench was able to play a significant amount of time,” McGlothin said. “Olivia Hedrick, a seventh-grader, scored her first goal on a high school team. Alexis Yates, a senior center back who has never played anywhere else, scored her first goal ever when I moved her to striker.”
Cailey Geoghagen scored three goals, Chloe Smith had two goals and an assist, and Ava Gillespie had an assist.
Delta Charter’s boys lost a hard-fought 3-2 game against Bolton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.