Three years after Delta Charter's girls soccer team won their first playoff game, the Lady Storm came close to pulling another upset, falling to Convenant Christian of Houma 2-0 in a fisrt-round playoff game Friday in Houma.
Delta Charter was the No. 18 seed, while Covenant Christian was No. 15.
In 2018, the Lady Storm were ranked No. 18 and upset No. 15 Opelousas Catholic 1-0.
"I real felt we were the better team," said Lady Storm head coach Christal McGlothin. "It was like in basketball when you can't get your shot to fall. It was heartbreaking for me and for the girls because we knew we were the better team."
Covenant Christian faced No. 2 Houma Christian, which received a first-round bye, on Tuesday.
The contest was tied at 0-0 at halftime.
"We played an amazing first half," McGlothin said. "I had to rotate a lot in the second half because some of the girls were dealing with injuries. After they scored their first goal it really deflated the girls. We controlled the ball almost the whole first half."
Playing their final game for Delta Charter were Olivia Lancaster, Ally Crofford, Lauren Edwards and Shyvlie Blaney.
"I'm going to miss these girls so much," McGlothin said. "But we're coming back with a vengeance next year."
Other teams which received first-round byes were No. 1 Newman, No. 3 Ouachita Christian, No. 4 Grace Christian, No. 5 Ascension Episcopal and No. 6 Catholic-New Iberia.
The winner of the Covenant Christian-Houma Christian contest will face the winner of the Episcopal-Academy of Sacred Heart - New Orleans.
The state soccer championships will be held February 24-27 at Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond.
