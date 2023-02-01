Delta Charter’s Lady Storm soccer team travels to Grace Christian in Alexandria for a first-round Division IV contest.
There is no select or non-select divisons in soccer, as all teams are grouped into one division.
The game is tentatively set for Saturday at 6 p.m.
Delta Charter (4-11-2) is the No. 31 seed out of 32 teams.
Grace Christian (20-1, is the No. 2 seed.
Pope John Paul II is ranked No. 1.
“We just haven’t been able to field a full team,” said Delta Charter head coach Christal McGlothin.
Delta Charter’s girls lost to Buckeye 4-1, before falling to St. Frederick 3-0.
Sydney Sharp scored Delta Charter’s goal with an assist from Jaci McFarland.
“We just ran out of gas,” McGlothin said.
Delta Charter’s soccer teams completed their season last week, as the Lady Storm tied Franklin Parish 1-1 at Ouachita High School in Monroe.
The game was scheduled to be the final home game for Delta Charter, but a wet field forced the game to be moved.
Delta Charter lost to Franklin Parish 6-1 earlier in the season.
Paisley Pahnka scored the Patriots’ goal Thursday.
Olivia Hedrick was goaltender for the Lady Storm.
“Olivia did great,” McGlothin said. “Franklin Parish definitely out-possessed us. But we pulled through and she was a big part of that.”
Delta Charter’s boys fell to Grant 4-2 on Friday.
Layne King and Kenneth Roberts scored Delta Charter’s goals. Jadyn Jones had an assist.
The Lady Storm fell to Grant, 8-0.
“I am super proud of these girls,” McGlothin said. “The girls have been playing with 11 or less players every game this season. And there is so much talent with the younger boys. I have many good seventh- and -eighth grade players, not to mention the ones coming up from sixth grade.”
