Delta Charter’s girls soccer team advanced to the finals of the Copa Acadiana 2019 Tournament in Beau Chene this past weekend.
The Storm boys went 1-2 at the tournament.
The Lady Storm defeated Carencro 8-1 in its opener.
The Lady Storm blanked Bolton 5-0 before shutting out Beau Chene 7-0 as goaltender Abigail McIntosh had two straight shutouts.
Delta Charter fell to West Jefferson 3-1 in the championship game.
The Delta Charter boys fell to Cecilia 3-2 in its opening game.
The Storm rebounded with a 5-2 win over Lake Charles Prep.
Delta Charter was edged by Westminister Christian 1-0 in its final game.
Landon Davis allowed just one goal.
Delta Charter’s girls host Franklin Parish Thursday.
Delta Charter’s boys host Rapdies on December 19 at Delta Charter football field.
The Storm soccer teams will then be off for Christmas break.
Delta Charter will begin play in the New Year by traveling to Glenmora on January 7 in the first of four away games.
Delta Charter’s first district home game will be played January 23 against St. Frederick of Monroe.
