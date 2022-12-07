Delta Charter’s girls soccer team blanked Delhi Charter 11-0, while the Storm boys fell to the Gators 4-3.
Paisley Pahnka led the Lady Storm with three goals.
Sydney Sharp and Emma Graves scored two goals each, while Lainey Sharp, Azlyn Curtis, Rachel Brown and Olivia Hedrick each scored a goal.
“It’s still early,” said Delta Charter coach Christal McGlothin. “Losing games early to the weather hurt us because I was hoping to figure some things out. The boys and girls are real young, but even the ones who haven’t even played are showing some improvement.”
Hedrick played goalkeeper for most of the games, while Kinsley Powers has also seen time in goal.
For the boys, Kenneth Roberts scored two goals, while Jadyn Jones added a scoring kick.
Carter Clayton and Layne King each had an assist.
Carson Graves played goalkeeper.
“Carson has made so many saves this year,” McGlothin said. “He has done a great job in goal.”
Delta Charter’s boys played in the Copa Acadiana Tournament in Lafayette this past weekend and went 1-2.
The Storm lost to Comeaux 4-0, fell to Morgan City 7-0 and fell to Erath 7-1.
Sarron Davis scored Delta Charter’s lone goal, while Roberts had the assist.
The Storm boys fell to River Oaks 6-2 Monday in Monroe.
Kenneth Roberts had a goal and an assist, while Layne King added a goal.
River Oaks does not have a girls team, only a co-ed team.
“Carson did a great job in goal, as usual,” McGlothin said. “We just couldn’t get many shots off from the outside, and left some open spots for them to freely shoot.”
Delta Charter girls play in the Copa Acadiana Tournament in Lafayette this weekend. =
Delta Charter plays at Ouachita Christian on Monday.
