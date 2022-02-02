Delta Charter’s girls softball team came within a game of reaching the Class 1A state tournament in Sulphur, falling to LaSalle in a quarterfinal contest.

The Lady Storm finished as the No. 7 seed, defeating Centerville in a second-round contest after receiving a first-round bye.

“I’m hoping that’s motivation for this team,” Beach said. “We’re going to be young. We’ll be working on fundamentals a lot.”

Beach lost two seniors off of last year’s team.

Senior pitcher and Parish Player of the Year Jaden Boydstun returns after setting a school record with a .548 batting average and on-base percentage of .654. 

Boydstun struck out only twice last season and hit four home runs.

Sophie Cooper is the other senior.

“We’ll be riding the bats of Jaden and Sophie,” Beach said.

Junior infielder Sydney Burns returns after hitting .339.

Other juniors are outfielder Carlee Short, and outfielder/catcher Maddi White.

Sophomores are Rami Burks, who will see time on the mound, Kayven Atwood and Makayla Matthews.

Freshmen are Gracie Hale, Pyper Brown, who sat out last year with a knee injury.

Eighth-graders are Rachel Brown, Chloe McGlothlin, Allie Atwood, Janiyah Singleton and Paisley Pahnka.

Lainey Sharp is a sixth-grader who will be playing junior varsity.

  

