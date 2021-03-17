Delta Charter split a pair of games in its own tournament this past weekend.
On Friday, the Lady Storm fell to Franklin Parish 16-8.
The Lady Patriots scored seven runs in the fourth inning.
Delta Charter finished with 11 errors.
“We couldn’t do anything right,” Beach said.
Sophie Cooper had two hits for the Lady Storm.
Jaden Boydstun walked three times.
Delta Charter bounced back with a 19-0 win over Block on Saturday.
Makenzy Hawley pitched three innings, allowing two hits.
Tiara Jefferson homered and added two hits.
Cooper and Boydstun had two hits each. Boydstun also walked.
The Storm fell to Ouachita Christian 11-2 Thursday in a District 2-1A contest.
The Lady Eagles scored five runs in the sixth inning and had 13 hits.
Delta Charter finished with four hits, scoring runs in the fourth and sixth innings.
“They led us 4-1 in the sixth inning, so I was really proud of how we played against them,” Beach said. “They always have really good teams.”
The Lady Storm fell to Mangham 11-10 Tuesday in Ferriday, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh to come up one run short.
Rami Burks had a double in the bottom of the inning to key the rally.
“We had so many opportunities to win that game,” Beach said. “We left too many people on base.”
Sydney Burns was 3-for-4 in the contest, while Ally Atwood, Boydstun and Burks and Lily McCarthy had two this each.
Delta Charter’s softball team fell to Oak Grove 11-1 in Oak Grove Tuesday in a District 2-1 contest.
The Lady Storm collected only two hits against Lady Tiger pitcher Lila Ostrowski.
Ostrowski was named the Most Outstanding Player in the Class A state championship game as a freshman in a 2-1 win over Montgomery and led the Lady Tigers to back-to-back state championships in 2018 and 2019.
Ostrowski’s fastball has been clocked at 58 miles per hour.
Delta Charter hosts Cedar Creek on Thursday.
