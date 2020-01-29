Delta Charter's girls soccer team tied Ouachita Christian 1-1 Monday in Monroe, while the boys fell to OCS 4-2.
The game was originally scheduled for Ferriday, but changed to Monroe because of rains Sunday and Monday.
OCS has a turf football surface.
The Lady Storm, have played to a tie in five games this season, winning six and losing nine.
Cailey Geoghegan scored Delta Charter's only goal Monday.
"Ties are part of soccer," said Delta Charter soccer coach Daniel Rivera. "It's good if you come from behind to tie it, not good if you had the lead. Nobody really likes ties, but we have to except it as part of the game."
Delta Charter's girls are No. 25 in the Division IV power rankings. The top 24 make the playoffs.
Jacob Hawkins and Andrew Dillard scored Delta Charter's goals.
Delta Charter's boys4-9-2, are and ranked No. 27 in Division IV.
"Both teams have really been inconsistent," Rivera said. "But we have to concentrate on our remaining games to keep our playoff hopes alive."
Delta Charter plays at Tioga Wednesday and the girls play at Franklin Parish Thursday.
Delta Charter hosts Senior Night February 3 at home against St. Frederick.
