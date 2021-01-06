Delta Charter's girls soccer coach Christal McGlothin told Cailey Geoghegan as she was leaving the field Monday night in Ferriday with an injury, that her effort was going to pay off in a big way.
"I told her, 'Chloe is about to score off that foul you received -- just watch.'"
Chloe Smith made McGlothin a prophet, scoring on a free kick which would allow Delta Charter to tie Tioga 1-1 in its first game of 2021.
"It was a beautiful shot," McGlothin said. "It could not have been more perfect."
"It was a defensive game all around," McGlothin said.
Shyvlie Blaney played goalkeeper for the Lady Storm.
The Lady Storm are now 7-2-2.
Delta Charter's boys fell to higher-ranked Glenmora 2-1.
"A win could have been big for us," McGlothin said. "I believe the outcome could have been different with a better effort from everyone."
Zac Clayton scored off a corner kick by Bradford Prunty.
Will Procell was in goal for Delta Charter.
Delta Charter plays at Bolton Friday in boys and girls action.
