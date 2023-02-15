Delta Charter’s Lady Storm won the first-ever district championship at Delta Charter as the DCS girls defeated Delhi 49-35 Thursday in Ferriday.
The Lady Storm finished 10-0 in district, defeating Delhi 60-57 in Delhi earlier.
“The girls were real focused,” said Lady Storm head coach Ronald Ellis.
The Lady Storm received a first-round bye as the No. 8 seed in Division IV Select, and will meet the winner of the Sacred Heart of Ville Platte-Lincoln Prep game on Monday.
Delta Charter’s girls finished the regular season with seven straight wins, outscoring their final seven opponents 393-212.
In its final regular season game Thursday, the Lady Storm jumped out to an 18-4 lead in the first quarter, an led the Lady Bears 32-5 at halftime.
“Their coach (Emily Anderson) told me before the game, ‘You know, if we win there will have to be a playoff for first place. I told her there wouldn’t be any playoff. I told the girls, and they were rally fired up.”
Delhi outscored the Lady Storm 20-7 in the third period. Both teams scored 10 points in the final period.
Roniya Ellis led Delta Charter with 22 points, grabbing 10 rebounds.
Ellis, a sophomore, was honored before the game for scoring 1,000 points in her career at Delta Charter.
Chyann Lee added 13 point and grabbed six rebounds.
“They played a triangle-and-one and had two people on Roniya they entire game,” Ellis said. “Chyann did a great job running the offense. She went to the goal and would either get a lay-up and throw it back for a basket.”
Delhi’s boys defeated Delta Charter 86-69.
Ronald Ellis led Delta Charter with 35 points.
Juvari Singleton added 17 and Tyrin Singleton 15.
Delhi was led by Jim’Neurius Stapleton with 20.
Delhi Charter trailed 43-39 at half.
“We played real well in the first half, but just ran out of players in the second half,” said Delta Charter boys coach Geary Crawford. “They kept bringing in fresh players, while we are down to eight.”
It was the final regular season game for Delta Charter. The boys bracket will be released Monday.
