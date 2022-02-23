Playoff Run

Roniya Ellis goes to the basket for a 3-point play against Logansport Thursday.

 By Joey Martin

Behind its top two scorers, Delta Charter School’s Lady Storm outscored Logansport 19-5 in the final quarter to pull away from the No. 19 Lady Tigers in a 52-37 win Thursday at Delta Charter.

Delta Charter stormed out to an 11-2 lead in the first quarter, but Logansport tied the game at 20-20 at halftime.

“We got relaxed and lazy after the first period,” Ellis said.

The Lady Storm led 33-32 at the end of the third period.

The game stayed close for the first two minutes of the final period before freshman Roniya Ellis and junior Chyann Lee took over.

“They picked it up in the final quarter,” Ellis said.

Lee scored eight of her 20 points in the fourth quarter, while Ellis scored 10 of her 19 points in the final period.

Delta Charter fell to No. 3 White Castle 65-37 in the second round on Monday in White Castle.

“White Castle is very athletic and they hustle the entire game,” Ellis said. “They played man-to-man press the whole game. Turnovers killed us.”

Carlee Scott led Delta Charter with 17 points, connecting on five 3-pointers.

Lee added 11.

White Castle faces No. 6 East Iberville on Thursday.

The winner of that game takes on the No. 10 Grand Lake and No. 2 North Central winner in the semifinals in Lake Charles.

Other teams still playing in Class 1A are No. 1 Northwood-Lena, No. 9 Homer, No. 5 Arcadia and No. 4 Merryville.

Delta Charter’s girls end their season at 14-14.

Jaden Boydstun and Carlee Comeaux played their final basketball games for Delta Charter.

Ellis returns four starters for next year’s team.

“It was a good year,” Ellis said. “I really didn’t expect to finish at .500 because we were so young. We’re looking forward to getting back to work for next season.”

In other first round Class 1A play, Block High fell to Homer 55-33.

Tensas fell to No. 12 LaSalle 50-28.

 Delta Charter’s boys begin playoff action Friday as the Storm host Merryville. Delta Charter is the No. 15 seed, while Merryville is the No. 18 seed.

