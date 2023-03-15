Lady Storm win tourney By Joey Martin Mar 15, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Delta Charter’s softball team posted two wins at its own tournament Saturday at Delta Charter, blanking Sicily Island 16-0 before disposing of Block, 21-0.Beekman Charter was scheduled to play in the tournament but pulled out because of injuries to two pitchers.“We saw some good things,” said Delta Charter head coach Kate Neal. “The girls played well, and we got to play a lot of younger girls. We just need to keep building. I see a lot of potential.” Against Block, Ally Atwood, Kayven Atwood, Pyper Brown, Laney Sharp and Rachel Brown had two hits each. Maddi White and Rami Burks singled, while Sydney Burns walked and was hit by a pitch.Against Sicily Island, Kayven Atwood collected two hits, while Ally Atwood and Rachel Brown had one hit each.Rami Burks and Ally Atwood both pitched in the tournament. Delta Charter defeated Sicily Island 20-4 Thursday in Ferriday.The Lady Storm fell to Franklin Parish 19-8 Monday in Ferriday. Kayven Atwood and Rachel Brown had mulitiple hits.“We hit the ball, but just had too many errors,” said DCS assistant coachMilah McGraw.The results of Tuesday’s game at Delhi Charter are in today’s A section.The Lady Storm host Block Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Games And Toys Softball Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Archeological consultant speaker at Vidalia Library 5 hrs ago Concordia Parish Library will host a program on the Louisiana Purchase Expeditions by Joseph… Read moreArcheological consultant speaker at Vidalia Library Library lists march memorials, honorariums 5 hrs ago Thoughtfulness Thinking: Mindfulness & Thoughtfulness Thinking: Positive Thinking by Vic… Read moreLibrary lists march memorials, honorariums Library to host landscaping program 5 hrs ago Concordia Parish Library invites the community to the Clayton Library on Thursday, March 23 … Read moreLibrary to host landscaping program
