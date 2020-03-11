Delta Charter's softball team went 2-1 at the Acadiana Tournament in Pineville this past weekend.
"I always enjoy playing in Pineville because we play quality teams," said Delta Charter softball coach Jeannie Beach. "I thought we played well overall."
The Lady Storm defeated Oak Hill 6-4.
Rami Burks collected two hits for Delta Charter.
Skyler Hawley hit her first-ever home run.
The Lady Storm edged past Montgomery 18-17.
Delta Charter had 18 hits in the win.
McKenzi Watts collected three hits and drove in five runs.
Addie Johnson added two singles
Skyler Hawley and Tierra Jefferson each walked twice.
Delta Charter fell to Leesville 6-5.
The Lady Storm had 10 hits.
Jaden Boydstun homered and singled twice, driving in four runs.
Tierra Jefferson collected three hits.
Delta Charter plays at Cedar Creek Thursday in district play and hosts Block and Franklin Parish Saturday in its own tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.