Delta Charter’s softball team won two of three games at the Pineville Tournament this past weekend.
The Lady Storm defeated Avoyelles 14-1, collecting eight hits.
Sophie Cooper collected four hits and batted in six runs.
Cleothis Cummings added two hits. MaKenzy Hawley struck out nine.
Delta Charter fell to Menard 17-1, collecting only three hits.
The Lady Storm blasted Avoyelles Charter 21-7.
Delta Charter collected 12 hits in the win.
Sydney Burns and Addie Johnson had three hits each.
Kayven Atwood walked twice.
Tierra Jefferson drove in three runs.
Johnson had four RBI in the contest.
Delta Charter hosted two games Monday.
The Lady Storm blanked Block 15-5 .
Delta Charter collected eight hits against the Lady Bears, who upset Delta Charter in the playoffs last season.
McKenzi Watts and Hawley had two hits each.
Watts drove in three runs.
Jefferson also had three RBI.
Boydstun, Jefferson and Watts each doubled.
Boydstun allowed four hits.
Delta Charter fell to Quitman 10-2.
The Lady Storm had four hits, two collected by Addie Johnson.
“We’ve got one seventh-grader, three freshmen and two sophomores starting, so we are very young,” said Delta Charter softball coach Jeannie Beach. “We are showing more power at the plate now. We just have to keep working hard.”
Delta Charter hosts Beekman Charter at 4:30 p.m.
The Lady Storm will compete in the Grant Tournament this weekend in Pineville.
DCS will play Leesville Friday and Montgomery and Oak Hill on Saturday in varsity contests.
