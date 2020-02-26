Ferriday High’s Lady Trojans took Jonesboro-Hodge’s best punch early, but rallied to defeat the Lady Tigers 54-44 Monday at Ferriday Junior High in a Class 2A regional playoff game.
The Lady Trojans play at No. 2 Red River Thursday at 6 p.m. in Coushatta.
The Lady Trojans are making their first trip to the quarterfinals since 2009. Ferriday’s girls were eliminated in the second round the last three years.
“We finally got over that hump,” said Ferriday girls coach Lisa Abron. “I told the girls we had to bring out ‘A’ game every night. I was not happy with the way we got the win, but I’m satisfied we got it.”
Jonesboro-Hodge jumped out to a 12-2 lead behind the shooting of junior guard Xabriaena Jackson, who had 11 points in the first quarter.
“She really didn’t show much on film we watched, we were more concerned with their post player so we were concentrating on keeping them off the glass,” Abron said. “I told our girls to calm down, that we were built for this. I had warned them about the atmosphere, and what it was going to be like. I told them it was still early and we could overcome this adversity, we just had to calm down and cut down on our turnovers.”
Ferriday’s Aaliyah Gray hit a 3-pointer to end the run. Shekayla Miller added a free throw to cut the lead to 12-6, but Jackson hit another three to put the Lady Tigers up 15-6.
A basket by Gray, a rebound put-back by Tierra Spurs and two 3-pointers by Sha’Keyla McCray, who led Ferriday with 16 points, put the Lady Trojans up 16-15 at the end of the first quarter.
“Shakeyla is a senior and I told her this could be her last game,” Abron said. “She really stepped up and was getting on to the girls during timeouts, making everyone accountable. She got the game ball tonight.”
Ferriday’s Pacha Poole picked up her third foul two minutes into the second quarter as Jonesboro-Hodge went up 22-21 halfway through the period.
The game was tied at 27-27 with 1:40 remaining in the second quarter when Jonesboro-Hodge scored the final five points of the period to go into the dressing room with a 32-27 advantage after Spurs went down grabbing her ankle in agony.
Spurs was able to return in the second half.
A 3-pointer and basket by Gray, two baskets from Kennedy Matthews and three baskets from Miller helped put Ferriday up 44-38 at the end of the third quarter.
Jonesboro-Hodge pulled to within 50-48 with 3:08 remaining in the game.
Three steals, a rebound basket by Spurs, and free throw and basket by McCray sealed the win for the Lady Trojans.
Miller added 13 points in the win, while Gray scored 12.
Ferriday defeated Mangham 70-35 Thursday in a first-round game at Ferriday.
The Lady Trojans led 22-8 at the end of the first quarter against their district opponent.
Miller led Ferriday with 17 points. Gray added 13, while Spurs collected and McCray and Poole netted 10 points each.
“I mixed up our lineup a bit because I knew we would need some of the girls off the bench down the road,” Abron said. “I was very impressed with our defense.”
Ferriday improved to 24-4 on the season.
