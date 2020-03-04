Ferriday High’s girls came up one game short of Lake Charles as the Lady Trojans fell to No. 2 Red River 64-47 Thursday in Coushatta.
Red River lost to North Caddo 48-40 in the semifinals last year.
“We played a good first half,” said Ferriday girls coach Lisa Abron, whose team trailed 36-24 at intermission. “They have a really good shooter and a good post player in the middle. We got in some foul trouble and I had to sub a lot.”
Shakeyla Miller led Ferriday with 19 points. Pacha Poole added 14.
Ferriday finishes its season at 24-5.
It was the first time a Ferriday girls team made the quarterfinals since 2009.
“It was an amazing season,” Abron said. “I’m proud of the girls. There were a lot of tears in the dressing room, but it was a fun ride.”
Red River was the No. 2 seed while Ferriday came into the tournament ranked No. 7 in Class 2A.
Ferriday defeated Mangham in the first round.
Red River defeated Vidalia 87-43 in the first round before advancing to the quarterfinals with a 73-48 win over Rosepine.
Red River faces French Settlement in the semifinals Thursday in Lake Charles.
French Settlement is the No. 6 seed in Class 2A.
The winner of the Red River-French Settlement contest faces the winner of the No. 1 Doyle and No. 4 Lake Arthur contest, which is also being played Thursday in Lake Charles.
The championship game is Saturday at Burton Coliseum.
