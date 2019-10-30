Ferriday High girls coach Lisa Abron needs 12 wins to reach the magical 400-win mark.
But Abron, who has been coaching for 22 seasons and teaching for 27 more at Ferriday High, has higher goals in mind.
“We only lost two seniors (Diamond Johnson and Zania Curry), so we still have some unfinished business to take care of,” Abron said. “Every year we seem to get close but do something to mess that up.”
Ferriday went 22-6 last season. Three of the losses came to district rival Rayville, which lost to Mansfield in the Class 2A semifinals.
Ferriday lost to Rayville 57-55 on its home court. Abron needed to show a lot of calm in that game as Rayville had six players on the court on two possessions, calling time out when Ferriday had the ball and being allowed the time out to get the extra player off the court.
“I was trying to tell the official that they had six players, but they didn’t see it,” Abron said. “That was very frustrating.”
Ferriday fell to Rayville 60-57 in Rayville.
Ferriday defeated Pine 68-23 in its first round game before falling to Rayville 58-47 in the playoffs.
One key returner for Abron is 6-foot-1senior center Tierra Spurs, who averaged 13 points and nine rebounds a game.
Abron and Spurs were the 2018-19 All-Parish Coach and Player of the Year, respectively.
Other seniors returning are Shakeyla McCray and Pacha Poole.
“We are going to be counting on those three the most,” Abron said. “If we’re going to make any kind of noise it will be because of their leadership.”
Abron has no juniors, but a very talented sophomore group.
Shekayla Miller averaged 12 points and eight rebounds as a freshman last season.
“Shekayla is coming along really well,” Abron said. “She puts the time in every day.”
Other sophomores are Takera Spurs, Alexia Milligan, Tamia Jefferson, Kennedy Matthews, Endy Jefferson, Aaliyah Gray and Jakayla Griggs.
A’Nashia Hawkins is the lone freshman.
“These girls have been playing together for a long time in middle school,” Abron said. “I’m anxious to see what they can do this season.”
