Ferriday High's girls basketball team continued to run roughshod over District 2-2A competition.
"We are playing up to our potential," said Lady Trojan head coach Lisa Abron. "Everyone is contributing and we're sharing the ball well."
The Lady Trojans defeated Mangham 52-23 on Thursday in Mangham.
"We went with our signature press and was able to get a number of turnovers," said Ferriday girls coach Lisa Abron. "There are still some little things we need to tweak. We're making some of the same mistakes. But otherwise I feel good about where we are and I feel like we are ready for the postseason."
Shekayla Miller led Ferriday with 15 points. Aaliyah Gray added 12 and Tierra Spurs nine. Ferriday girls defeated Delhi Charter 70-16 Saturday. The Lady Trojans led 50-6 at halftime. Miller and Gray led Ferriday with 17 points each. Spurs added 12. "Defense wins games," Abron said. "Our bench did a great job after we pulled our starters early."
Ferriday's boys fell to Mangham 62-60 on Thursday.
The Dragons scored the winning basket with 11 seconds remaining.
"Nothing against Mangham at all because they have a fine team, but I thought we had a letdown after battling Rayville and Madison," said Ferriday coach George Barnes. "But that's why we have to come in focused every game." The Trojans were also without Jamarius Johnson, who has a bruised hip. Ferriday fell to Delhi Charter 53-45 Saturday. T
he Trojans scored only six points in the first quarter.
"We got ourselves in a hole early," Barnes said. Johnson came back from his injury to score 17 points, while Derrick Johnson added 16. Ferriday visits Vidalia Friday.
