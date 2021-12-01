Ferriday High seniors Shekayla Miller and Jakayla Griggs do not take stepping on the court this season for granted.
Nor will they take stepping back on the track in the spring.
After missing a year of basketball and two years of track because Ferriday High opted out of both, there is only one way both girls feel about the time missed.
“I feel cheated,” Miller said. “Everybody is ahead of us and now we’re trying to catch up.”
Miller averaged 15.5 points as a sophomore and earned the all-Parish Girls Player of the Year award.
“I’m still trying to get back to that,” Miller said. ”I’m still trying to get in basketball shape and get my shot back to where it was.”
“I feel like missing last year really messed everything up,” Griggs said. “We are having to start all over working to play team ball and play together. It really put us behind. Everybody else was playing while we weren’t able to compete. I was really looking forward to my junior year.”
Ferriday girls coach Lisa Abron understands the disappointment from her seniors.
“It was devastating not to play, but we wanted to keep everyone safe and healthy,” Abron said. “Looking back I think it was the right decision. We not only had to protect the kids, but families.”
Abron said Griggs and Miller are two main cogs for the Lady Trojans.
“I can’t describe how important they are,” she said. “Everything we do on offense goes through them. They have shown a whole lot of leadership to our younger players, who look up to them.”
Ferriday came up one game short of Lake Charles and the final four in basketball two years ago after being beaten by Red River 64-47 in Coushatta. The Lady Trojans advanced the furtherest in the playoffs since 2009 and finished the season at 22-5.
“I’m still motivated to win a championship,” Miller said.
Ferriday girls were 2-2 going into Tuesday’s game against Block.
“It’s been kind of rough,” Miller said. “We’re trying to get back to how we played as sophomores. This being my last year I know I won’t have another chance. I appreciate more being out on the court this year.”
“I still feel like we’re behind,” Griggs said. “All of us are bigger, but a little slower. We haven’t been able to do much running, so we’re trying to get in basketball shape. But I feel like we can compete if we all work together.”
Griggs and Miller were part of a 4x100 relay team that won state with a time of 49.52. Da’Ahston Dragg and Diamond Johnson were part of that relay team.
“I was looking forward to going back and making it back-to-back,” Griggs said. “But I believe we can get back there with new girls.”
Miller placed second in the 200-meters at 25.87.
“I hated missing out on the two years,” Miller said. “My goal is still to get a first place in the 200.”
