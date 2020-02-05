Ferriday High split a pair of games at Madison Friday as the Lady Trojans improved to 19-3 overall and 10-0 in District 2-2A with a 50-15 win.
"The girls took care of business early," said Lady Trojan head coach Lisa Abron. "I have been real pleased with how focused they have been lately. We were able to play a lot of girls and get some of the younger girls playing experience."
Tierra Spurs led Ferriday with 14 points, while Shakeyla Miller added 13.
The Lady Trojans are sitting at No. 7 in the Class 2A power rankings.
Ferriday's boys fell to Madison Parish 82-54.
The Trojans lost top scorer Derrick Johnson to a fractured ankle last Tuesday.
"It's hard to replace that motor and those extra rebounds," said Ferriday boys coach George Barnes. "We just have to regroup, work hard and be more patient. We have to put our noses to the grindstone."
Jamarrius Johnson led Ferriday with 16 points, while Javarius Turner added 12.
Ferriday's boys are No. 26 in the Class 2A power rankings.
Ferriday hosts Mangham Friday.
