"We have been playing really well defensively," said Ferriday girls coach Lisa Abron. "We just need to continue focusing on each game."Anashia Hawkins led the Lady Trojans with 24 points. Myla Harbor added 14.The Lady Trojans are ranked No. 24 in Division IV non-select with an 11-10 record. Ferriday HIgh's boys fell to Rayville 83-54."They jumped on us real quick and we weren't able to recover," said Ferriday head coach Shawn Davis. "We just weren't ready for their speed."Pamerion Swanson led the Trojans with 25 points.The Trojans are now 12-8 and ranked No. 17."We have to put some wins together," Davis said.Ferriday High split a pair of games with Madison Parish in Tallulah January 25.The games were pushed back a day because of storms on January 24.The Lady Trojans defeated Madison 42-28."I was impressed with that game," Abron said. "That was the old Lady Trojans. We came out and hit some 3's early. Myla Harbor had some steals and blocked shots that set up other players." Anashia Hawkins led Ferriday with 15 points. Akyri Sheppard added 12.Ferriday's boys fell to Madison 60-49."It was a tough loss," Davis said. "We are feeling the pain of losing those players to grades."Pamerion Swanson led Ferriday with 18 points. Montrell Reynolds added 13 and Markeith Terrell 12.Ferriday plays at Oak Grove Friday.The Trojans and Lady Trojans host Beekman Charter Tuesday for Senior Night.The girls playoff bracket will be released February 13.The boys will be released a week later.High school girls playoff action begins on February 16.The LHSAA state tournament finals will be held February 27-March 4 at Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond.The boys playoffs begin February 24 and end in Lake Charles March 6-11.
