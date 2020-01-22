Vidalia High's softball teams looks to build off a season in which the Lady Vikings finished with the most wins since 2015 before the No. 19 Vikings fell to No. 14 Lakeside 4-0 in the first-round of the playoffs.
"We are going to be competitive," said Lady Vking head coach Forrest Foster, who has 173 career wins.
The Lady Vikings finished 14-11 last season.
"We're going to hit the ball this year, and our defense will be fine," Foster said.
Foster is counting on three pitchers -- Sophomores Abby Fielder and Cayley Weatherly and junior Allysa Cupstid.
"They are all three working hard," Foster said. "Our pitching will be adequate and keep us in ballgames."
Madison Bennett is the lone senior.
Junior Tionna Ellis hit .410 last year.
Junior Lexi Maynard returns after missing most of last season with a knee injury.
