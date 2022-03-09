Vidalia High's softball team started off with a win in District 2-2A play, defeating Mangham 10-7 at home Thursday.

“The girls all showed up ready to play,” said first-year Lady Viking coach Taylor Rodgers. “It was probably the best we ever played as a team. Everybody’s attitude was great. It was really exciting.”

Winning pitcher Allie LeBlanc allowed five hits and struck out four.

LeBlanc, Madelyn Fielder and Madeline Foley each had multiple hits, including triples.

Kirsten Grove also had more than one hit.

Vidalia fell to LaSalle 16-0 Monday in Olla.

LeBlanc had Vidalia’s only hit, a double.

The Lady Tigers scored three runs in the first inning and 13 in the second.

Laundry Campbell hit two home runs for LaSalle.

Campbell struck out eight Lady Viking batters on the mound.

Vidalia plays at Harrisonburg on Thursday.

The Lady Vikings will compete in the Jewel Sumner Tournament this weekend in Kentwood.

Vidalia will face Pine and Jewel Sumner.

