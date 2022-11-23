Lady Vikings eclipse win mark By Joey Martin Nov 23, 2022 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vidalia’s High Lady Vikings won more games in their opener Thursday in Vidalia than they did in all of 2021-22, defeating Block 47-15.There was no boys game.The Lady Vikings went 0-21 last season. “This was very good for the girls,” said first-year Lady Viking head coach Flora McKnight. “This was important for them. And the support from our fans was great.”Vidalia led 6-4 after one period before outscoring the Lady Bears 18-9 in the second quarter for a 24-13 advantage.“We came out nervous, but the girls settled down and started playing basketball.”Kiara Washington led Vidalia with 13 points.Lyric Warner added nine points, while Chesney Williams chipped in seven. Vidalia plays at Franklin Parish Tuesday.“We still have a lot to work on, and the girls know that,” McKnight said. Vidalia boys tipped off their season Tuesday nighrt against McKinley in a boys only contest.The results of that game will be in next week’s Sentinel.Vidalia plays at Franklin Parish on Tuesday in Winnsboro.Franklin Parish swept a boys and girls game against Ferriday on Friday in Winnsboro.Vidalia will compete against Monterey and Grant in the Monterey Doubleheader December 1-2 in Monterey. Vidalia hosts Jena on December 6. 