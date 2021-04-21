Lakeside High senior pitcher Laney Taylor held the Vidalia Lady Vikings without a hit as the Lady Warriors ended the Lady Vikings season with a 19-0 win in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs Monday in Sibley.
Taylor signed a softball scholarship with LeTourneau University in Longview, Tx.
Vidalia, the No. 28-ranked team, ends its season at 6-21.
Lakeside, 19-8, hosts French Settlement in the second round today (Wednesday).
It was the eighth time this season the Lady Vikings have been shut out.
“Run production has been a problem all season,” Foster said. “Which goes along with leaving too many runners on base.”
Lakeside took advantage of walks and wild pitches in the early innings, building an early lead.
“It was the perfect scenario for them,” Foster said.
Offensively, Foster said his younger players put the bat on the ball.
“We only had about four strikeouts,” Foster said.
Lexi Maynard and Tionna Ellis played their final games.
“I do not consider the loss as a negative, but as a positive in the fact that it gave us valuable playoff experience,” Foster said. “We faced a team with eight seniors that have played over 130 games together the past four years and it showed. Nerves always play a factor in life no matter what the situation. Champions don’t win by accident, they win because of determination and commitment to the game.”
