Lady Vikings end season at Loreauville By Joey Martin Apr 19, 2023 Vidalia High's softball team saw its season come to an end with a 16-1 loss at Loreauville Friday.The Lady Vikings were the No. 26 seed, while Loreauville, which hosted Port Barre in the second round, is the No. 7 team."They are a very, very good hitting team," said Vidalia coach James Thomas. "We had some issues." The Lady Vikings were led by Kristin Grove with two hits.Madeline Foley singled and had a stolen base. Allie Welch was hit by a pitch.Allie LeBlanc struck out four and walked three.Vidalia finished its season at 12-18."We're just going to re-group and look to next year," Thomas said.
