Lady Vikings end year at Fisher By Joey Martin Apr 20, 2022 Fisher High scored seven runs in the fourth inning to break open a 3-3 tie on its way to a 12-5 win over Vidalia in a Class 2A first round playoff contest in Marrero Monday.The Lady Vikings, ranked No. 23 in 2A, finishes its season at 12-18.The Lady Vikings were the lone Vidalia High sports team to make the playoffs in 2021-22. Taylor Rodgers completed her first year as head softball coach.Former Lady Viking coach Forrest Foster died unexpectantly last October after a long battle with COVID at the age of 69.Rodgers was just hired as an assistant coach, and was named head coach last December.Fisher senior pitcher Shea Pineda struck out 19 Lady Vikings for the win.Vidalia also committed nine errors. "That's tough to overcome," Rodgers said."Their pitcher had a real pretty spin, and she was tough to hit."Kirstin Grove led Vidalia with two hits.Allie LeBlanc added a two-run triple. Cayley Weatherly and Madelyn Foley also drove in a run.Weatherly, BriAna Parker and Abby Fielder played their final games for Vidalia."We're going to really miss out seniors, and they played their hearts out," Rodgers said. "We definitely have a lot to build on."Fisher faces No. 7 Winnfield Thursday.. The winner of that game faces the winner of Loreauxille and Port Barre.
