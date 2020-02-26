Vidaila High’s girls saw their season come to an end at No. 2 Red River as the Lady Vikings fell to the Lady Bulldogs 87-43 in a Class 2A playoff contests.
“Our girls played hard,” said Lady Viking head coach Tema Larry, whose team finished 11-13 in her first season as head coach.
“It was close in the first quarter, but they pulled away in the second half,” Larry said.
Jamya Smith led Vidalia with 13 points.
“We have a lot to build on,” Larry said. “I’m excited for next season. I have a new passion in coaching and we’re going to go farther next season.”
Red River defeated Rosepine in the second round of the playoffs and hosts Ferriday Thursday.
