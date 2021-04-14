Four days after losing to Buckeye without getting a hit, the Vidalia Lady Vikings made more of a game of it, falling 16-1 to Buckeye Monday in Vidalia.
Buckeye led 4-1 going into the fifth inning before scoring two in the fifth and 10 in the sixth.
Vidalia tallied five hits in the contest.
Allie LeBlanc and Madeline Foley had two hits each for the Lady Vikings.
Buckeye pitchers Rikki Nitz and Ella Toms combined to toss a perfect game as the Lady Panthers blanked Vidalia 13-0 in Deville Thursday.
Nitz and Toms threw 40 pitches over three innings, striking out three.
Seven Vidalia players were only able to have one at-bat.
The Lady Vikings, 6-20, are ranked No. 28 in the Class 2A power rankings.
Vidalia head coach Forrest Foster is happy just to get some games in after last year when COVID-19 cut the season short.
“Basically, our sophomores are freshmen this year,” Foster said. “We are a young team, but they are gaining a lot of experience this year. It’s a big difference going from league ball to playing for keeps. We’ve still got a lot to play for, and we’re still learning.”
The softball brackets will be released Friday afternoon.
