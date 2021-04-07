Harrisonburg scored two runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh to defeat Vidalia 7-4 in softball action Monday at the Recreation District No. 3 Complex.
“The girls showed me a lot by coming back to tie the game, but once again errors killed us,” said Vidalia head coach Forrest Foster.
The Lady Vikings trailed 4-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Allie LeBlanc delivered a bases-loaded triple to tie the game.
The Lady Vikings finished with three hits — singles by Kirsten Grove, Lexi Maynard and Taylor McElwee. McElwee was also hit by a pitch.
Macy Taylor had two hits for Harrisonburg.
LeBlanc struck out 10 Harrisonburg batters, while Lady Bulldog pitcher Jessi White struck out 11 Lady Vikings.
“That was a battle to the end,” Foster said. “It was a tough one to lose. Both pitchers were on their A game . Good luck to Harrisonburg as they prepare to close out their season and head to the playoffs. We have six games left and win or loose we will amass a lot of power points! These games will prepare us for the first round of the playoffs. As . of Thursday we will have played 10 teams that are in the top 10 in their respective class and some of those we played twice ! Brighter days are ahead.”
Vidalia fell to Mangham 13-0 on Thursday.
The Lady Vikings travel to Buckeye Thursday before competing in the Mangham Tourney.
