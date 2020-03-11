Vidalia High’s softball team managed two hits in a 15-0 loss to LaSalle Tuesday in Olla.
Tionna Ellis and Kiersten Grove had the Lady Vikings’ only hits.
“We made a few errors,” said Vidalia softball coach Forrest Foster. “But the girls are still fighting. They are still learning and working hard. They won’t give up.”
The Lady Vikings’ contest against Madison Tuesday was postponed.
Vidalia opens District 2-2A play Thursday at home against Delhi Charter.
Vidalia is competing in the Jewel Sumner Tournament in Kentwood Saturday.
Vidalia faces Jewel Sumner Saturday at 11 a.m.
The Lady Vikings take on East St. John at 5 p.m. in their final game of the tournament.
