Vidalia’s Lady Vikings went 1-1 at the Jewel Sumner Tournament in Hammond Saturday.
The Lad Vikings defeated Slaughter Community College 20-17 in the second game after falling to Mt. Hermon 10-5 in its first game.
“We left 12 runners stranded in the first game,” Foster said. “We had the bases loaded in the second game with no one out in the second inning and struck out twice and grounded out and same thing in third inning.”
Foster said the second game was an error fest and walkathon.
“We made 14 errors in two games,” he said.
Things did not get any better in Vidalia’s district opener as the Lady Vikings fell to Beekman Charter 10-0 Monday in a game played at Sterlington.
The Lady Vikings collected three hits as Lexi Maynard, Kirstin Grove and Taylor McElwee each had hits.
“Allie (LeBlanc) pitched well,” Foster said. “We had gave up three unearned runs in the first and one in the second.”
Vidalia hosts LaSalle Thursday.
