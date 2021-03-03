Vidalia’s Lady Vikings went 1-1 at the Pineville Tournament this past weekend.
Vidalia fell to Class 5A Alexandria Senior High 16-1.
The Lady Vikings sent 11 batters to the plate over three innings.
Tyheria Harris had Vidalia’s lone hit.
The Lady Vikings rebounded with a 20-4 win over Avoyelles Charter.
Allie LeBlanc doubled and singled twice.
Tiona Ellis collected three singles.
Harris drew two walks.
“We’re still working hard,” said Lady Viking head coach Forrest Foster. “We just want to see improvement with each outing.”
Vidalia’s Lady Vikings fell to Franklin Parish 15-0 Thursday in Winnsboro.
Vidalia finished with five hits on the night.
“We were competitive the first two or three innings, but we had an error and then the floodgates opened,” said Vidalia coach Forrest Foster. “They are the best hitting team I have coached against in a long time. They hit the ball extremely well.”
Maddie Middleton led Franklin Parish with three hits.
Abbie Williams was the winning pitcher for the Lady Patriots.
Lady Viking pitcher Allie LeBlanc collected a hit for Vidalia. Tionna Ellis walked.
“We just need games,” Foster said. “Allie is doing a good job on the mound. We’re just still making silly mistakes.
Vidalia hosts Monterey on Thursday.
