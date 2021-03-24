One week after Vidalia’s baseball team held its tournament, the Lady Viking softball team is hosting a tournament at Recreation District No. 2 Complex.
Lady Viking coach Forrest Foster is hoping to get most of the tournament in considering forecast for rain for Friday and Saturday.
The tournament begins Friday at 5 p.m. with Vidalia taking on Delhi Charter on Field C, Harrisonburg taking on South Terrebonne at Field B and LaSalle facing Jewell Sumner on Field D.
At 7 p.m., Vidalia meets Rayville on Field C, Franklin Parish faces Block on Field B and Mangham takes on South Terrebonne on Field D.
On Saturday, at 9 a.m., Vidalia faces South Terrebonne on Field C and Harrisonburg takes on Jewell Sumner on Field D.
At 11 a.m,. Monterey takes on Franklin Parish on Field D and LaSalle and Delhi Charter meet on Field C.
At 1 p.m., LaSalle takes on Rayville at Field C, while Franklin Parish meets Jewell Sumner on Field D.
South Terrebonne meets Block at 3 p.m. on Field C, while Harrisonburg and Delhi Charter face off on Field D.
At 5 p.m., Monterey faces Mangham on Field C and Block and Rayville meet on Field D.
The final game at 7 p.m. has Vidalia taking on Mangham on Field C of the complex.
Vidalia fell to Marksville 10-8 Monday in Marksville.
“We gave up seven runs with two outs in the seventh inning,” Foster said. “But again I saw some really good things. Our outfield caught every thing possible. Hallie Weatherly threw out a base stealer at third. Kirsten (Grove) did a great job getting back to cover and make the tag. Lexi (Maynard) caught a couple hot line drives. Abbie (Fielder) made one of the prettiest stops in the gap at second base and threw the runner out from her knees. Tionna (Ellis)did a great job picking the ball on that play. Allie (Leblanc) had some really good innings in the circle in spite of the inconsistency behind the plate.”
Vidalia lost to LaSalle 15-0 in Vidalia.
“I thought we were much more competitive than we have been,” Foster said. Cayley Weatherly chased down a ball in the outfield, threw to Lexi Maynard who fired the ball to Kiersten Grove at third base to get the runner out.
“The girls saw that if you don’t give up, good things will happen,” Foster said. “Grace Barr did a great job at first base and Hallie Weatherly had some good throws from behind the plate to second. It’s not all about winning, it’s about competing to win.”
Foster said if the tournament is unable to be played this week because of rain, he will contact participating coaches about re-scheduling the tournament.
Vidalia is scheduled to play at Harrisonburg on Tuesday.
The Lady Vikings host Family Community Christian School on April 1.
The Lady Vikings are scheduled to host Harrisonburg on Monday, April 5 before traveling to Buckeye on April 8.
