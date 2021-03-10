Vidalia High’s softball team lost a ballgame and its pitcher Monday night in an 11-0 loss to LaSalle in Olla.
Lady Viking coach Forrest Foster said pitcher Allie LeBlanc felt something tweak in her shoulder and was visiting Mississippi Sports Medicine in Jackson Tuesday to have it examined.
“Hopefully it’s tendinitis,” Foster said. “She would only miss a couple of weeks if that’s the case.”
Landri Campbell and Hadlee Welch held Vidalia to three hits.
Taylor McElwee, Gracie Barr and Tina Ellis each had hits for Vidalia.
Foster said Abbie Fielder and McElwee will handle pitching duties until LeBlanc can return.
Vidalia plays at Delhi Charter Thursday.
