Vidalia High’s Lady Vikings landed four players on the District 2-2A first team, while four others were also honored.
Named to the first team were freshman pitcher Allie LeBlanc, sophomore catcher Kirsten Grove, junior infielder Abby fielder and junior outfielder Caylee Weatherly.
Named to the second team were senior infielder Lexi Maynard and sophomore outfielder Madeline Foley.
Honorable mentions were senior Tionna Ellis and freshman Taylor McElwee.
The Lady Vikings finished 6-21, earning the No. 28 seed before falling to No. 5 Lakeside in the first round of the playoffs. Lakeside lost to French Settlement in the second round.
