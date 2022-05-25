Vidalia High’s Lady Vikings landed six players on the All-District 2-2A first team, and two on the second.

Junior pitcher Allie LeBlanc, junior catcher Kirstin Grove, infielder Madelyn Fielder, infielder Abby Fielder, outfielder Madeline Foley and outfielder Taegan Kenny were named to the first team.

Named to the second team were catcher Hallie Weatherly and senior outfielder Cayley Weatherly.

Honorable mentions are Tyhierra Harris and BraAnna Parker.

LeBlanc, Madelyn Fielder and Grove all batted .371.

LeBlanc struck out 94 batters on the mound.

Abby Fielder batted .270 and had a .762 fielding percentage.

Madelyn Foley batted .338.

Kenney batted .284.

  

