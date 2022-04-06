Perfect Game

Allie LeBlanc pitches the ball for Vidalia.

 By Joey Martin

Vidalia junior Allie LeBlanc and Taylor McElwee both tossed perfect games as the Lady Vikings shut out Madison by identical 16-0 scores Monday in Vidalia.

The games started late because Madison had trouble getting a bus, but the Lady Vikings showed no signs of starting slow.

“The girls took care of business and gave a solid effort,” said Lady Viking first-year coach Taylor Rodgers.

In the first game, Vidalia scored 11 runs in the first inning, three in the second and two in the third.

Grace Barr homered, doubled and singled for the Lady Vikings.

Hallie Weatherly homered and singled.

Madelyn Foley and Jacee Whiittington both singled twice.

Tyheira Harris tripled.

Madelyn Fielder, Taegan Kenney and Kay-Lee Ashley both singled.

McElwee struck out six in the contest.

In the second game, Vidalia scored seven runs in the first inning and nine in the second.

Madelyn Foley homered and singled.

Abby Fielder and Madelyn Fielder both doubled and singled.

Kirsten Grove tripled.

Winning pitcher Allie LeBlanc homered and struck out nine over three innings.

LeBlanc allowed one hit, striking out nine over five innings as the Lady Vikings defeated Delhi Charter 17-0 Thursday in Delhi.

“That was a complete game, and we surely needed it,” said Rodgers said.

Vidalia scored one run in the second and added six in the third.

Grace Barr doubled and singled twice.

LeBlanc doubled and singled to help her own cause.

Cayley Weatherly and Abby Fielder singled twice, while Madelyn Foley, Madelyn Fielder, Taegen Kenny and Tyhiera Harris each singled.

Fielder walked three times.

Harris was also hit by a pitch twice.

Vidalia stole 15 bases.

  

