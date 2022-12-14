Lady Vikings pick up second win By Joey Martin Dec 14, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vidalia’s Lady Vikings picked up their second win of the season, defeating Block 42-33 Friday, sweeping the Lady Bears on the season.There was no boys game.The Lady Vikings, 2-4, defeated Block 45-27 in their season-opener last month. “It’s always good to get a win,” said first-year Lady Viking head coach Flora McKnight. “The girls played hard.”Vidalia outscored Block 16-8 in the final period to put the game away. Kiara Washington led Vidalia with 15 points, while Kay-Lee Ashley added 12.Vidalia boys will face Pitkin Thursday at 5 p.m. and Montgomery Saturday at 1 p.m., while the Lady Vikings face Alexandria Senior High Thursday at 5 p.m. and Pitkin Friday at 3:30 p.m.Vidalia has three home games next week as the Vikings host Sicily Island on Monday, December 19, welcome Caldwell Parish on Tuesday, and play host to Franklin Parish on Friday, December 23.Vidalia will play in the Caldwell Tournament beginning December 27 in Columbia.The Vikings and Lady Vikings will compete in the Sicily Island Tournament on December 29. That bracket will be in next weeks’s Sentinel. 