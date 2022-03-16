Vidalia High’s softball team split a pair of games at the Jewel Sumner Tournament in Kentwood this past weekend, defeated Maurepas 23-6 before falling to Jewel Sumner 16-10.
Vidalia defeated Block 23-9 Monday night in Vidalia.
The Lady Vikings are now 5-11 on the season after dropping their first six games.
“We had good teamwork this past weekend, and the girls hit the ball well,” said Lady Viking first-year head coach Taylor Rodgers. “They have not given up at all, and are still playing hard.”
Vidalia scored nine runs in the sixth inning to put away its game with Maurepas.
Madelyn Foley doubled and singled twice to lead the Lady Vikings.
Kirsten Grove collected three singles.
Halllie Weatherly and Taylor McElwee doubled and singled.
Grace Barr doubled, while Cayley Weatherly, Jacee Whittington, Allie LeBlanc and Taegan Kenny all singled..
Against Jewel Sumner, the host team scored eight runs in the third inning.
Vidalia scored two runs in the third, four in the fourth and three in the seventh.
Taegan Kenny singled three times for Vidalia.
Allie LeBlanc singled twice, while Kirsten Grove and Madelyn Foley both singled.
Harrisonburg’s softball team scored four runs in the third, five in the fourth and three in the fifth on its way to a 12-2 win over Vidalia Thursday in Harrisonburg.
The Lady Vikings, 4-11, finished with only two hits — singles by Madelyn Fielder and Allie LeBlanc.
Against Block, the Lady Vikings fell behind 4-1 in the first inning, but scored six runs in the fourth inning and 11 in the fifth to cruise to the win.
Tyhiera Harris tripled and singled.
Madelyn Fielder tripled, while Abby Fielder, Cayley Weatherly and Taegan Kenney each singled.
Weatherly also drew three walks of Vidalia’s 12 batters walked.
“I believe we have a more cohesive nine now,” Rodgers said. “We’ve been moving girls around and seeing what works best and who puts them them before themselves. They are relying more on each other.”
Vidalia plays at Rayville Thursday.
Vidalia is currently ranked No. 25 in the Class 2A power rankings.
The Lady Vikings will host their annual tournament March 25-26, using three fields at the Recreation District No. 3 Complex..
Teams competing in this year’s tournament are Delta Charter, Block, Monterey, Jewel Sumner, Franklin Parish LaSalle, South Terrebonne, Mangham and Harrisonburg.
Jewel Sumner is currently the No. 3 team in Class 3A.
Franklin Parish is the No. 9 team in Class 4A.
LaSalle is the No. 2 team in Class 1A.
Delta Charter is the No. 13 team in Class 1A.
Block is the No. 17 team in 1A.
Monterey is the No. 5 team in Class 1A.
Harrisonburg is the No. 2 in Class C.
