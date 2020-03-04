Vidalia High’s Lady Vikings scored five runs in the fifth inning to defeat Marksville 7-6 Monday in Vidalia.
Abby Fielder picked up her first varsity win on the mound for the Lady Vikings.
“Abby was really consistent on the mound,” said Vidalia softball coach Forrest Foster.
The Vikings’ five runs came with two outs.
Fielder, Cayley Weatherly, Alyssa Cupstid, Keirsten Grove, Madeline Foley and Emma Braley each singled, while Madison Bennett doubled.
Weatherly finished with three hits, while Grove had two.
“Our freshmen and sophomores were key to this win,” Foster said.
The Lady Vikings lost to Franklin Parish 12-0 on Thursday.
Tionna Ellis and Lexi Maynard had Vidalia’s only hits.
“They hit the ball well and we made a lot of errors,” Foster said. “We’ve just got to keep grinding.”
Vidalia plays at Monterey Thursday. Vidalia goes to LaSalle Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.