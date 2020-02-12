Vidalia High School's Lady Vikings have struggled the past few years, averaging four wins over the past nine years.
The Lady Vikings won six games last year, earning a playoff spot for the first time since 2001.
But the Lady Vikings are no longer a doormat, winning their third straight contest Monday, defeating Delhi Charter 44-22 Friday in Vidalia.
"I believe in this team, but they have to believe in themselves," said first-year Lady Viking coach Tema Larry. "We are starting to jel now. We just need to get some wins this week to finish in a good position for the playoffs."
Jada Poole led Vidalia against Delhi Charter with 16 points, while Kaya Washington and Jamya Smith added 10 each.
The Lady Vikings fell to Madison 47-42 Monday in Tallulah in a make-up game.
Jamya Smith led Vidalia in scoring.
The Lady Vikings are now 10-11, the most wins since posting a 9-16 record in 2005. Vidaila is sitting at No. 31 in the Class 2A power rankings, which is where they finished last year.
The Vidalia boys fell to Delhi Charter 71-56.
"We played well in the second and fourth quarter, but we still need to play a complete game," said Vidalia boys coach Robert Sanders. "And we're still having trouble rebounding."
RayJay Ransom led Vidalia with 25 points, while Curtis Washington added 19.
The Viking boys fell to Madison 94-32 Monday.
Vidalia hosts Rayville Friday in its final game of the season.
The girls playoff bracket will be released Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.