Lady Vikings set records By Joey Martin Apr 5, 2023 It was a record-setting night for Vidalia High's softball team Friday in Jonesville, as the Lady Vikings cruised past Block 17-0.Kirsten Grove had six steals in the contest, to set the record for most steals by a Lady Viking with 36.Madeline Foley, who had two hits, stole four bases, and now has 33 in her career. Pitcher Allie LeBlanc struck out 10 to increase her number of strikeouts to 107.Hallie Weatherly, Ty Harris, Kolbe Kenney, Taegen Kenney and Grove each had RBIs in the 12-run first inning.Vidalia defeated Forest 13-12 Thursday in Vidalia."We had nine errors in the contest, which is really frustrating," said Lady Viking head coach James Thomas.Foley, Grace Barr and LeBlanc had three hits each.Taegen Kenney collected two hits. Vidalia improved its record to 12-14 Monday with two 16-0 wins over Madison in Vidalia.Kirsten Grove, Madeline Foley, Allie LeBlanc, Grace Barr and Taegan Kenney had hits for Vidalia in the first game.Grove had Vidalia's only hit in the second game, as several Lady Vikings walked.Vidalia is sitting at No. 26 in Division III non-select.The top 26 teams advance to the playoffs.The top six get a bye.Vidalia played at Family Community Christian School Tuesday. Those results are in the A section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.