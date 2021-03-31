Vidalia High picked up a pair of wins over Block over the past week, defeating the Lady Bears 17-2 Thursday before holding off Block 14-11 on Monday.
On Thursday in Jonesville, the Lady Vikings scored 17 runs, collecting 14 hits.
Abbie Fielder doubled and singled, while Allie LeBlanc, Tionna Ellis, Grace Barr and Cayley Weatherly all singled twice.
On Monday, the Lady Vikings stormed out to a 11-1 lead before Block cut the lead to 11-7.
LeBlanc shut Block down over the last two innings as the Lady Vikings added three runs.
Fielder tripled and singled twice.
Kirsten Grove, LeBlanc and Madeline Foley singled twice, while Ellis and Cayley Weatherly doubled.
“It was a wild one, but we got the win,” said Vidalia coach Forrest Foster. “The girls showed a lot of grit and determination.”
Vidalia hosts Family Community Christian School Thursday at 5 p.m.
The Lady Vikings will host Mangham Friday at 1 p.m.
