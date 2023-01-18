For the first time since December 7, 2012, Vidalia High’s girls basketball team walked off the court victorious against parish rival Ferriday as the Lady Vikings surprised the Lady Trojans 40-39 at Vidalia Tuesday.
Ferriday defeated Vidalia 60-31 last week in Ferriday.
“I’m just happy for the girls,” said first-year Lady Viking coach Flora McKnight, who took over a team which went 0-21 last year. “They have worked so hard.”
The 7-12 Lady Vikings led 10-8 after one period and 21-13 at halftime.
Ferriday, 8-12, pulled to within six after three periods and held the ball the last 11 seconds, but were unable to get a shot up.
“The girls are starting to believe in themselves,” McKnight said. “They are learning from their mistakes, and continuing to improve on the court.”
Kiara Washington led Vidalia with 13 points, while Kay-Lee Ashley added 10.
Anashia Hawkins led Ferriday with 19, while Myla Harbor added 12.
“Things got crazy out there,” said Ferriday girls coach Lisa Abron, who was given a technical foul at the start of the game when her No. 23 for Makenzie Russ was written down as No. 25. “I’m not sure why I was given a technical for that. But it was a crazy game, and the girls just did not react well to it.”
Ferriday’s boys defeated Vidalia 57-45, despite being without five players — including a starter — for grades and suspensions.
Vidalia led 13-12 after one period, but the Trojans outscored the Vikings 18-8 in the second quarter for 30-21 lead. led 12-10 after one period, and 30-21 at halftime.
Pamerion Swanson led Ferriday with 19 points, including several acrobatic moves under the goal.
Freshman Markeith Terrell added 14.
Vidalia was led by Chris Brooks with 14 points, while Louis Jordan added 12.
Vidalia hosts Madison Friday, while Ferriday welcomes General Trass.
