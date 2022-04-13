Vidalia’s Lady Vikings scored five runs in the second and sixth innings to defeat Delhi Charter 11-1 on Senior Night. The contest was the final game at Vidalia for the Lady Vikings.

Junior Allie LeBlanc held Delhi Charter to two hits, striking out 11 and walking one.

Briana Parker tripled, doubled and singled.

Madelyn Fielder doubled and singled twice and finished with five stolen bases.

LeBlanc doubled and singled.

Kirsten Grove and Cayley Weatherly had two singles each. Abby Fiedler, Hallie Weatherly and Madelyn Foley each singled.

Vidalia did not commit an error in the contest.

