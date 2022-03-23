Lady Wave upend Glenmora By Joey Martin Mar 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monterey High’s softball team collected 23 hits in a 14-4 win over Glenmora Thursday in Monterey.Winning pitcher Briana King led the Lady Wolves at the plate with five hits in five at-bats.Hannah Hitt collected four hits in the win. King pitched a complete game and threw 79 pitches in the contest.“You have to win your home games and try and steal a couple on the road,” said Monterey coach Cary Shively. The Lady Wolves fell to Oak Hill 8-3 on Monday at Oak Hill.Macee Green doubled and singled for Monterey. Maddy Green and Hannah Hitt both singled.Allie Lipsey singled and walked twice.“We actually hit the ball, but right at them,” Shively said. “It was one of our better defensive games of the year.”Monterey will compete in the Vidalia Lady Viking Classic this weekend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hannah Hitt Monterey Cary Shively Sport Baseball Softball Briana King Wolves Maddy Green Macee Green Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY +4 DC robotics team places at state Mar 9, 2022 Vex Robotics teams from Delta Charter competed in State Competition on Tuesday, March 8th at LSUA. Read more Vidalia Mardi Gras Parade Mar 2, 2022 Church news Feb 23, 2022 Bible study slated for First Baptist Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRoss made immediate impact in Wossman uniform to earn P.O.Y.Neville's Terra fills up zone in Tigers' hard-fought win against West OuachitaWossman's Robinson wins state title in first yearDoes McGlothin’s ‘Born On The Bayou’ impress Idol judges?West Monroe collects 12 hits in OCS winChief, officers could face chargesFoul play alleged in judge’s disciplinary caseWest Monroe softball team bus raided, equipment set ablazeNeville softball picks up Top 10 winSterlington settles federal investigation Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
