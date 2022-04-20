Monterey High’s softball team found its second gear in the second inning as the Lady Wolves exploded for eight runs on its way to a 12-3 win over Pitken Monday in Monterey in a Class B first round playoff contest.
“It was a fun game,” said Monterey head coach Cary Shively. “Our dugout was really into it with a lot of energy. We hit the ball, had good pitching and played good defense. These girls have been focused all year.”
The No. 12 seed Lady Wolves (18-7) visit No. 5 Quitman Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Jackson Parish Recreation Field.
Quitman received a first-round bye.
The playoff game was the first for Monterey at home since 2018 when the Lady Wolves blanked Doyline 15-0 in the first round before falling to Fairview in the second round.
Monterey’s Lady Wolves have not made it past the second round since 2014 when the Lady Wolves lost to Quitman 6-5 in the Class B semifinals.
“This is a very mature group, and they work out a lot on their own,” Shively said. “They have been a real pleasure to coach. They are very motivated and prepared for every game.”
After a scoreless first inning, Pitkin scored three runs in the top of the second.
The Lady Wolves answered with eight in the second, one each in the third and fourth inning and two in the sixth.
The Lady Wolves finished with 17 hits, led by Hannah Hitt with four singles.
Briana King doubled and singled twice.
Allie Lipsey doubled and singled. Lipsey also stole two bases.
Lacie Keith, Meah Peoples and Cammie Duncan singled twice, while Macee Green and Maddy Green both singled.
Aubrey Powell walked twice and had two stolen bases.
The Lady Tigers finished with seven hits, committing two errors.
Monterey did not commit an error in the game.
King started on the mound for Monterey, pitching four innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs.
King struck out five and walked two.
Hitt got the save, allowing two hits over three innings, striking out two and walking none.
“Our pitching has been good all year, and it’s great to have two very capable pitchers,” Shively said.
The Monterey-Quitman winner will take on the winner of No. 4 Florien and No. 13 Fairview.
That game must be played by Saturday.
The quarterfinals were held in Sulphur along with the semifnals and finals, but now the third round is played at the higher seed.
“I don’t like how everything is so jumbled,” said Shively, who took the Monterey track team to district on Tuesday. “Everything is just too bunched up like they are trying to get through with everything. I liked the old way where we went to Sulphur for the quarterfinals and had time to prepare and play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.